The Story of the Exodus, through Handel's Music, from H+H

Sunday, January 28, 2024

7:00 PM

On WCRB In Concert with the Handel and Haydn Society, hear a tale of triumph over adversity. H+H's chorus and period-instrument orchestra are led by Jonathan Cohen, in his first program as Artistic Director, bringing the story of Handel's oratorio "Israel in Egypt" to life, with its buzzing flies, raging fire, and parting seas - all while reminding us to hold fast to hope.

Jonathan Cohen, conductor

Agnes Coakley Cox, soprano

Sonja DuToit Tengblad, soprano

Sarah Yanovitch Vitale, soprano

Teresa Wakim, soprano

Doug Dodson, countertenor

Katherine Growdon, mezzo-soprano

Jonas Budris, tenor

Stephen Soph, tenor

Gene Stenger, tenor

Steven Wilson, tenor

Woodrow Bynum, baritone

Ryne Cherry, baritone

Craig Juricka, baritone

Handel and Haydn Society Orchestra and Chorus

George Frideric HANDEL Israel in Egypt

This concert was recorded on October 8, 2023 at Symphony Hall.

Read program notes for this concert

Learn more about the Handel and Haydn Society

