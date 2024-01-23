The Story of the Exodus, through Handel's Music, from H+H
Sunday, January 28, 2024
7:00 PM
On WCRB In Concert with the Handel and Haydn Society, hear a tale of triumph over adversity. H+H's chorus and period-instrument orchestra are led by Jonathan Cohen, in his first program as Artistic Director, bringing the story of Handel's oratorio "Israel in Egypt" to life, with its buzzing flies, raging fire, and parting seas - all while reminding us to hold fast to hope.
Jonathan Cohen, conductor
Agnes Coakley Cox, soprano
Sonja DuToit Tengblad, soprano
Sarah Yanovitch Vitale, soprano
Teresa Wakim, soprano
Doug Dodson, countertenor
Katherine Growdon, mezzo-soprano
Jonas Budris, tenor
Stephen Soph, tenor
Gene Stenger, tenor
Steven Wilson, tenor
Woodrow Bynum, baritone
Ryne Cherry, baritone
Craig Juricka, baritone
Handel and Haydn Society Orchestra and Chorus
George Frideric HANDEL Israel in Egypt
This concert was recorded on October 8, 2023 at Symphony Hall.
Read program notes for this concert