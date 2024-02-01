© 2024
Classical Radio Boston
In Concert

Debussy, Sibelius, and More, from Tanglewood

Published February 11, 2024 at 7:00 PM EST
People crowd the lawn at the Koussevitzky Music Shed to enjoy the music and watch Andris Nelsons conduct the BSO on a large screen.
Fred Collins
A summer evening at Tanglewood

Sunday, February 11, 2024
7:00 PM

On WCRB In Concert with the Tanglewood Music Center Orchestra, conductors Agata Zając, Armand Birk, Andris Nelsons, and Dima Slobodeniouk lead the TMCO in four highlights from the summer of 2023 in the Berkshires.

Tanglewood Music Center Orchestra
Agata Zając, conductor
Andris Nelson, conductor
Armand Birk, conductor
Dima Slobodeniouk, conductor

Grażyna BACEWICZ Overture
Claude DEBUSSY La Mer
Zoltán KODÁLY Háry János Suite
Jean SIBELIUS Symphony No. 2 in D, Op. 43

These performances were originally recorded during the summer of 2023, at the Tanglewood Fesitval in western Massachusetts.

Learn more about Tanglewood

In Concert Tanglewood Music Center OrchestraTanglewoodSerge KoussevitskyAndris NelsonsAgata ZającDima SlobodenioukArmand BirkGrażyna BacewiczClaude DebussyJean SibeliusZoltán Kodály