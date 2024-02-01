Debussy, Sibelius, and More, from Tanglewood

Sunday, February 11, 2024

7:00 PM

On WCRB In Concert with the Tanglewood Music Center Orchestra, conductors Agata Zając, Armand Birk, Andris Nelsons, and Dima Slobodeniouk lead the TMCO in four highlights from the summer of 2023 in the Berkshires.

Tanglewood Music Center Orchestra

Agata Zając, conductor

Andris Nelson, conductor

Armand Birk, conductor

Dima Slobodeniouk, conductor

Grażyna BACEWICZ Overture

Claude DEBUSSY La Mer

Zoltán KODÁLY Háry János Suite

Jean SIBELIUS Symphony No. 2 in D, Op. 43

These performances were originally recorded during the summer of 2023, at the Tanglewood Fesitval in western Massachusetts.

Learn more about Tanglewood