Debussy, Sibelius, and More, from Tanglewood
Sunday, February 11, 2024
7:00 PM
On WCRB In Concert with the Tanglewood Music Center Orchestra, conductors Agata Zając, Armand Birk, Andris Nelsons, and Dima Slobodeniouk lead the TMCO in four highlights from the summer of 2023 in the Berkshires.
Tanglewood Music Center Orchestra
Agata Zając, conductor
Andris Nelson, conductor
Armand Birk, conductor
Dima Slobodeniouk, conductor
Grażyna BACEWICZ Overture
Claude DEBUSSY La Mer
Zoltán KODÁLY Háry János Suite
Jean SIBELIUS Symphony No. 2 in D, Op. 43
These performances were originally recorded during the summer of 2023, at the Tanglewood Fesitval in western Massachusetts.