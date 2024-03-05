© 2024
Classical 99.5 | Classical Radio Boston
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
In Concert

The Danish String Quartet, From Haydn to Nordic Folk Songs

Published March 17, 2024 at 7:00 PM EDT
The four members of the Danish String quartet stand shoulder to shoulder in front of a dark, painted mural, perhaps from 16th-century Europe. These four Nordic men stand in black three-piece suits, holding their instruments in front of their waist. They each wear a different color tie: one black, one powder blue, one striped black and gray, and one yellow.
Caroline Bittencourt
/
Courtesy of the Artists
The Danish String Quartet: (from left to right) Asbjørn Nørgaard, Fredrik Schøyen Sjölin, Rune Tonsgaard Sørensen, and Frederik Øland

Sunday, March 17, 2024
7:00 PM

On WCRB in Concert with the Celebrity Series of Boston, the dynamic Danish String Quartet shares folk tunes from their native Denmark and Norway, as well as string quartets by Haydn and Shostakovich and three divertimenti by Britten.

Danish String Quartet
Frederik Øland, violin
Rune Tonsgaard Sørensen, violin
Asbjørn Nørgaard, viola
Fredrik Schøyen Sjölin, cello

Joseph HAYDN String Quartet in G minor, Op. 20, no. 3 Hob.III:33
Dmitri SHOSTAKOVICH String Quartet No. 7 in F-sharp minor, Op. 108
Benjamin BRITTEN Three Divertimenti for String Quartet
Jean-Philippe RAMEAU Gavotte et Six Doubles
ASSORTED Nordic Folk Tunes

Recorded Jan. 27, 2023 at NEC's Jordan Hall.

See the program notes.

Learn more about upcoming Celebrity Series concerts.

Tags
In Concert Danish String QuartetJoseph HaydnDmitri ShostakovichJean-Philippe RameauBenjamin BrittenFolkCelebrity Series of Boston