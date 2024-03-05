The Danish String Quartet, From Haydn to Nordic Folk Songs

Sunday, March 17, 2024

7:00 PM

On WCRB in Concert with the Celebrity Series of Boston, the dynamic Danish String Quartet shares folk tunes from their native Denmark and Norway, as well as string quartets by Haydn and Shostakovich and three divertimenti by Britten.

Danish String Quartet

Frederik Øland, violin

Rune Tonsgaard Sørensen, violin

Asbjørn Nørgaard, viola

Fredrik Schøyen Sjölin, cello

Joseph HAYDN String Quartet in G minor, Op. 20, no. 3 Hob.III:33

Dmitri SHOSTAKOVICH String Quartet No. 7 in F-sharp minor, Op. 108

Benjamin BRITTEN Three Divertimenti for String Quartet

Jean-Philippe RAMEAU Gavotte et Six Doubles

ASSORTED Nordic Folk Tunes

Recorded Jan. 27, 2023 at NEC's Jordan Hall.

See the program notes.

Learn more about upcoming Celebrity Series concerts.