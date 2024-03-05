The Danish String Quartet, From Haydn to Nordic Folk Songs
Sunday, March 17, 2024
7:00 PM
On WCRB in Concert with the Celebrity Series of Boston, the dynamic Danish String Quartet shares folk tunes from their native Denmark and Norway, as well as string quartets by Haydn and Shostakovich and three divertimenti by Britten.
Danish String Quartet
Frederik Øland, violin
Rune Tonsgaard Sørensen, violin
Asbjørn Nørgaard, viola
Fredrik Schøyen Sjölin, cello
Joseph HAYDN String Quartet in G minor, Op. 20, no. 3 Hob.III:33
Dmitri SHOSTAKOVICH String Quartet No. 7 in F-sharp minor, Op. 108
Benjamin BRITTEN Three Divertimenti for String Quartet
Jean-Philippe RAMEAU Gavotte et Six Doubles
ASSORTED Nordic Folk Tunes
Recorded Jan. 27, 2023 at NEC's Jordan Hall.