Hildegard, Aleotti, Haydn, and Mozart, with H+H
Sunday, March 31, 2024
7:00 PM
On WCRB In Concert with the Handel and Haydn Society, Conductor Laureate Harry Christophers leads a series of works anchored by stunning settings for the human voice, including Mozart's Solemn Vespers and Coronation Mass, as well as sacred pieces by 12th-century mystic Hildegard von Bingen and Italian Renaissance composer Raffaella Aleotti, in a program that begins with Haydn's Symphony No. 49, La passione.
Harry Christophers, conductor
Joélle Harvey, soprano
Helen Charlston, mezzo-soprano
Aaron Sheehan, tenor
Matthew Brook, bass-baritone
H+H Orchestra and Chorus
Joseph HAYDN Symphony No. 49, La passione
Wolfgang Amadeus MOZART Vesperae solennes de confessore, K.339
Hildegard von BINGEN O filie Israhel
Raffaella ALEOTTI Vidi speciosam
HILDEGARD Flos campi
ALEOTTI Surge propera amica mea
MOZART Mass in C Major, K.317, Coronation
Recorded Feb. 25, 2024 at Symphony Hall.
For information about upcoming concerts, visit the Handel and Haydn Society.