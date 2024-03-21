Hildegard, Aleotti, Haydn, and Mozart, with H+H

Sunday, March 31, 2024

7:00 PM

On WCRB In Concert with the Handel and Haydn Society, Conductor Laureate Harry Christophers leads a series of works anchored by stunning settings for the human voice, including Mozart's Solemn Vespers and Coronation Mass, as well as sacred pieces by 12th-century mystic Hildegard von Bingen and Italian Renaissance composer Raffaella Aleotti, in a program that begins with Haydn's Symphony No. 49, La passione.

Harry Christophers, conductor

Joélle Harvey, soprano

Helen Charlston, mezzo-soprano

Aaron Sheehan, tenor

Matthew Brook, bass-baritone

H+H Orchestra and Chorus

Joseph HAYDN Symphony No. 49, La passione

Wolfgang Amadeus MOZART Vesperae solennes de confessore, K.339

Hildegard von BINGEN O filie Israhel

Raffaella ALEOTTI Vidi speciosam

HILDEGARD Flos campi

ALEOTTI Surge propera amica mea

MOZART Mass in C Major, K.317, Coronation

Recorded Feb. 25, 2024 at Symphony Hall.

See the program notes here.

For information about upcoming concerts, visit the Handel and Haydn Society.