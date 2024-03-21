© 2024
Classical Radio Boston
In Concert

Hildegard, Aleotti, Haydn, and Mozart, with H+H

Published March 21, 2024 at 3:43 PM EDT
The perspective of this photo is from the risers on stage. You see what the H+H Chorus members see: other singers surround you with black binders full of sheet music, Harry Christophers conducts you from an otherwise empty stage, and a sea of audience members stretch back into the darkness of Symphony Hall. This concert appears to be completely sold out.
Sam Brewer
Harry Christophers conducts the Handel and Haydn Society Chorus.

Sunday, March 31, 2024
7:00 PM

On WCRB In Concert with the Handel and Haydn Society, Conductor Laureate Harry Christophers leads a series of works anchored by stunning settings for the human voice, including Mozart's Solemn Vespers and Coronation Mass, as well as sacred pieces by 12th-century mystic Hildegard von Bingen and Italian Renaissance composer Raffaella Aleotti, in a program that begins with Haydn's Symphony No. 49, La passione.

Harry Christophers, conductor
Joélle Harvey, soprano
Helen Charlston, mezzo-soprano
Aaron Sheehan, tenor
Matthew Brook, bass-baritone
H+H Orchestra and Chorus

Joseph HAYDN Symphony No. 49, La passione
Wolfgang Amadeus MOZART Vesperae solennes de confessore, K.339
Hildegard von BINGEN O filie Israhel
Raffaella ALEOTTI Vidi speciosam
HILDEGARD Flos campi
ALEOTTI Surge propera amica mea
MOZART Mass in C Major, K.317, Coronation

Recorded Feb. 25, 2024 at Symphony Hall.

See the program notes here.

For information about upcoming concerts, visit the Handel and Haydn Society.

