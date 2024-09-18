The Boston Symphony Chamber Players Celebrate Koussevitsky, with GBH Music

Sunday, October 20, 2024

7:00 PM

On WCRB In Concert with GBH Music, the Boston Symphony Chamber Players celebrate Serge Koussevitzky's 150th birthday with a program saluting the former BSO Music Director's profound impact on the music of his time.

Boston Symphony Chamber Players

Alexander Velinzon, violin

Lucia Lin, violin

Cathy Basrak, viola

Blaise Dejardin, cello

Edwin Barker, bass

Elizabeth Rowe, flute

John Ferrillo, oboe

Bill Hudgins, clarinet

Richard Ranti, bassoon

Richard Sebring, horn

Randall Hodgkinson, piano



Serge KOUSSEVITZKY Second movement (Andante) from Double Bass Concerto, and Valse miniature, for double bass and piano

Walter PISTON Quintet for flute and strings

Olivier MESSIAEN Abîme des oiseaux from Quartet for the End of Time, for solo clarinet

Jean FRANÇAIX Dixtuor, for winds and strings

This concert was recorded om May 16, 2024 at GBH's Fraser Performance Studio.

Read the program notes for this concert

Learn more about GBH Music

Watch the VOD of this concert, presented with support from Comcast Xfinity Internet