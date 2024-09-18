The Boston Symphony Chamber Players Celebrate Koussevitsky, with GBH Music
Sunday, October 20, 2024
7:00 PM
On WCRB In Concert with GBH Music, the Boston Symphony Chamber Players celebrate Serge Koussevitzky's 150th birthday with a program saluting the former BSO Music Director's profound impact on the music of his time.
Boston Symphony Chamber Players
Alexander Velinzon, violin
Lucia Lin, violin
Cathy Basrak, viola
Blaise Dejardin, cello
Edwin Barker, bass
Elizabeth Rowe, flute
John Ferrillo, oboe
Bill Hudgins, clarinet
Richard Ranti, bassoon
Richard Sebring, horn
Randall Hodgkinson, piano
Serge KOUSSEVITZKY Second movement (Andante) from Double Bass Concerto, and Valse miniature, for double bass and piano
Walter PISTON Quintet for flute and strings
Olivier MESSIAEN Abîme des oiseaux from Quartet for the End of Time, for solo clarinet
Jean FRANÇAIX Dixtuor, for winds and strings
This concert was recorded om May 16, 2024 at GBH's Fraser Performance Studio.
Read the program notes for this concert
Watch the VOD of this concert, presented with support from Comcast Xfinity Internet