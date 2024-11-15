Requiems by Haydn and Mozart, with the Handel and Haydn Society

Sunday, January 12, 2025

7:00 PM

On WCRB In Concert with the Handel and Haydn Society, Jonathan Cohen leads the H+H chorus, period instrument orchestra, and a quartet of fabulous soloists in music that channels the grief and consolation of the Requiem text through the compositional voices of two Classical masters, Michael Haydn and Wolfgang Mozart.

Jonathan Cohen, conductor

Lucy Crowe, soprano

Beth Taylor, mezzo-soprano

Duke Kim, tenor

Brandon Cedel, bass-baritone

Handel and Haydn Society Orchestra and Chorus

Michael HAYDN Reqiuem, MH 155

W.A. MOZART Reqiuem, K.626



This concert was recorded on September 9, 2024, at Symphony Hall.

