Requiems by Haydn and Mozart, with the Handel and Haydn Society

Published November 15, 2024 at 2:41 PM EST
Sunday, January 12, 2025
7:00 PM

On WCRB In Concert with the Handel and Haydn Society, Jonathan Cohen leads the H+H chorus, period instrument orchestra, and a quartet of fabulous soloists in music that channels the grief and consolation of the Requiem text through the compositional voices of two Classical masters, Michael Haydn and Wolfgang Mozart.

Jonathan Cohen, conductor
Lucy Crowe, soprano
Beth Taylor, mezzo-soprano
Duke Kim, tenor
Brandon Cedel, bass-baritone
Handel and Haydn Society Orchestra and Chorus

Michael HAYDN Reqiuem, MH 155
W.A. MOZART Reqiuem, K.626

This concert was recorded on September 9, 2024, at Symphony Hall.

See the program for this concert

Learn more about the Handel and Haydn Society

