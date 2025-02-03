The Sounds of Summer, with the Tanglewood Music Center Orchestra
Sunday, February 9, 2025
7:00 PM
On WCRB In Concert with the Tanglewood Music Center Orchestra, Andris Nelsons conducts Strauss's Also sprach Zarathustra and Beethoven's Piano Concerto No. 3, with soloist Emanuel Ax, among other highlights from the 2024 Tanglewood season.
Andris Nelsons, conductor
Na'Zir McFadden, conductor
Emanuel Ax, piano
Samuel COLERIDGE-TAYLOR - Ballade in A minor
Ludwig van BEETHOVEN - Piano Concerto No. 3
Maurice RAVEL - Le Tombeau de Couperin: III. Minuet; IV. Rigaudon
Richard STRAUSS - Also sprach Zarathustra
Hear and read a preview of the 2025 Tanglewood season.