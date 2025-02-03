© 2025
The Sounds of Summer, with the Tanglewood Music Center Orchestra

Published February 3, 2025 at 4:43 PM EST
Under the shade of a large tree, the velvety green lawn of Tanglewood stretches outwards towards the horizon.
Aram Boghosian
The view from Tanglewood's Main Lawn.

Sunday, February 9, 2025
7:00 PM

On WCRB In Concert with the Tanglewood Music Center Orchestra, Andris Nelsons conducts Strauss's Also sprach Zarathustra and Beethoven's Piano Concerto No. 3, with soloist Emanuel Ax, among other highlights from the 2024 Tanglewood season.

Andris Nelsons, conductor
Na'Zir McFadden, conductor
Emanuel Ax, piano

Samuel COLERIDGE-TAYLOR - Ballade in A minor
Ludwig van BEETHOVEN - Piano Concerto No. 3
Maurice RAVEL - Le Tombeau de Couperin: III. Minuet; IV. Rigaudon
Richard STRAUSS - Also sprach Zarathustra

Hear and read a preview of the 2025 Tanglewood season.

