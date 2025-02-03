The Sounds of Summer, with the Tanglewood Music Center Orchestra

Sunday, February 9, 2025

7:00 PM

On WCRB In Concert with the Tanglewood Music Center Orchestra, Andris Nelsons conducts Strauss's Also sprach Zarathustra and Beethoven's Piano Concerto No. 3, with soloist Emanuel Ax, among other highlights from the 2024 Tanglewood season.

Andris Nelsons, conductor

Na'Zir McFadden, conductor

Emanuel Ax, piano

Samuel COLERIDGE-TAYLOR - Ballade in A minor

Ludwig van BEETHOVEN - Piano Concerto No. 3

Maurice RAVEL - Le Tombeau de Couperin: III. Minuet; IV. Rigaudon

Richard STRAUSS - Also sprach Zarathustra

Hear and read a preview of the 2025 Tanglewood season.