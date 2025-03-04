© 2025
Classical 99.5 | Classical Radio Boston
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
In Concert

Haydn's "The Creation," with Boston Baroque

Published March 9, 2025 at 7:00 PM EDT
A collage of the three soloists. Nicholas Newton smiles widely in a navy and gray suit. A red flower is pinned to his lapel. Hera Hyesang Park wears a sleeveless black dress and smizes at the camera. She wears small gold hoops and red lipstick. Paul Appleby wears a a black t-shirt under a gray blazer, standing in front of a maroon backdrop. He stares down the camera and smiles softly.
Jiyang Chen: Newton; Bruno Grandi: Park; Jonathan Tichler: Appleby.
/
Courtesy of the artists
From left to right: bass-baritone Nicholas Newton, soprano Hera Hyesang Park, and tenor Paul Appleby.

Sunday, March 9, 2025
7:00 PM

On WCRB In Concert with Boston Baroque, Haydn's breathtaking "The Creation" depicts the beginning of the world, when light first emerged out of darkness. This work, considered one of the greatest and most popular works in choral repertoire, is brought to life by soloists Hera Hyesang Park, Paul Appleby, and Nicholas Newton, all making their Boston Baroque debuts.

Joseph HAYDN Die Schöpfung (The Creation)

Boston Baroque
Martin Pearlman, Music Director and conductor
Hera Hyesang Park, soprano
Paul Appleby, tenor
Nicholas Newton, bass-baritone

Read Martin Pearlman's program notes on Boston Baroque's "The Creation."

Tags
In Concert Joseph HaydnBoston BaroqueHera Hyesang ParkPaul ApplebyNicholas NewtonMartin Pearlman