Haydn's "The Creation," with Boston Baroque

Sunday, March 9, 2025

7:00 PM

On WCRB In Concert with Boston Baroque, Haydn's breathtaking "The Creation" depicts the beginning of the world, when light first emerged out of darkness. This work, considered one of the greatest and most popular works in choral repertoire, is brought to life by soloists Hera Hyesang Park, Paul Appleby, and Nicholas Newton, all making their Boston Baroque debuts.

Joseph HAYDN Die Schöpfung (The Creation)

Boston Baroque

Martin Pearlman, Music Director and conductor

Hera Hyesang Park, soprano

Paul Appleby, tenor

Nicholas Newton, bass-baritone

Read Martin Pearlman's program notes on Boston Baroque's "The Creation."