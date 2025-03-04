© 2025
Nicholas Newton

  • A collage of the three soloists. Nicholas Newton smiles widely in a navy and gray suit. A red flower is pinned to his lapel. Hera Hyesang Park wears a sleeveless black dress and smizes at the camera. She wears small gold hoops and red lipstick. Paul Appleby wears a a black t-shirt under a gray blazer, standing in front of a maroon backdrop. He stares down the camera and smiles softly.
    Haydn's "The Creation," with Boston Baroque
    On WCRB In Concert with Boston Baroque, Haydn's breathtaking "The Creation" is brought to life by soloists Hera Hyesang Park, Paul Appleby, and Nicholas Newton, all making their Boston Baroque debuts.