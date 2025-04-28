Newport Classical Presents: The Isidore String Quartet

Sunday, May 18, 2025

7:00pm

On WCRB In Concert, the ISQ, founded in 2019 at the Juilliard School, performs the music of Haydn, Mendelssohn, and Billy Childs at The Breakers Mansion in Newport, RI.

Adrian Steele, violin

Phoenix Avalon, violin

Devin Moore, viola

Joshua McClendon, cello

Joseph HAYDN String Quartet in C Major, Op. 20, No. 2

Billy CHILDS String Quartet No. 2, Awakening

Felix MENDELSSOHN String Quartet No. 5 in E-flat Major, Op. 44, No. 3

This concert was originally recorded on July 17, 2024.

Read the program notes.

Check out Newport Classical's upcoming season.