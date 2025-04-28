© 2025
Classical 99.5 | Classical Radio Boston
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
In Concert

Newport Classical Presents: The Isidore String Quartet

Published May 18, 2025 at 7:00 PM EDT
All four men wear dark jeans and turtlenecks. They smile and laugh together on a street in New York City, all while carrying their instruments.
Jiyang Chen
The Isidore String Quartet

Sunday, May 18, 2025
7:00pm

On WCRB In Concert, the ISQ, founded in 2019 at the Juilliard School, performs the music of Haydn, Mendelssohn, and Billy Childs at The Breakers Mansion in Newport, RI.

Adrian Steele, violin
Phoenix Avalon, violin
Devin Moore, viola
Joshua McClendon, cello

Joseph HAYDN String Quartet in C Major, Op. 20, No. 2
Billy CHILDS String Quartet No. 2, Awakening
Felix MENDELSSOHN String Quartet No. 5 in E-flat Major, Op. 44, No. 3

This concert was originally recorded on July 17, 2024.

Read the program notes.

Check out Newport Classical's upcoming season.

Tags
In Concert Felix MendelssohnJoseph HaydnNewport ClassicalIsidore String QuartetBilly Childs