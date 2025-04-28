Newport Classical Presents: The Isidore String Quartet
Sunday, May 18, 2025
7:00pm
On WCRB In Concert, the ISQ, founded in 2019 at the Juilliard School, performs the music of Haydn, Mendelssohn, and Billy Childs at The Breakers Mansion in Newport, RI.
Adrian Steele, violin
Phoenix Avalon, violin
Devin Moore, viola
Joshua McClendon, cello
Joseph HAYDN String Quartet in C Major, Op. 20, No. 2
Billy CHILDS String Quartet No. 2, Awakening
Felix MENDELSSOHN String Quartet No. 5 in E-flat Major, Op. 44, No. 3
This concert was originally recorded on July 17, 2024.