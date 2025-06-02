© 2025
Classical 99.5 | Classical Radio Boston
In Concert

Cody Fry, with the Boston Pops!

Published June 22, 2025 at 7:00 PM EDT
Cody Fry wears a velvet green suit and stands in an ornate mansion. He looks at the camera with a subtle smolder.
Courtesy of the Artist
Cody Fry

Sunday, June 22, 2025
7:00 PM

On WCRB In Concert with the Boston Pops, hear the songs of a masterful storyteller cast in lush and cinematic orchestrations as Cody Fry makes his debut with the Pops. The first half of the concert features the winners of the Fidelity Investments Young Artists Competition.

The Boston Pops
Keith Lockhart, conductor
Cody Fry, vocalist, pianist, and composer/arranger

Fidelity Investments Young Artists Competition winners
SARASATE Ziegeunerweisen, Op. 20
- Iris Tian, violin
COPLAND Laurie's Song, from The Tender Land
- Margaret King, soprano
KORNGOLD Cello Concerto in C, Op. 37
- Noah Ferris, cello
CHOPIN Piano Concerto No. 1 in E minor, Op. 11: I. Allegro maestoso
- Max Fan, piano

Presenting Cody Fry

