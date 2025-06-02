Cody Fry, with the Boston Pops!
Sunday, June 22, 2025
7:00 PM
On WCRB In Concert with the Boston Pops, hear the songs of a masterful storyteller cast in lush and cinematic orchestrations as Cody Fry makes his debut with the Pops. The first half of the concert features the winners of the Fidelity Investments Young Artists Competition.
The Boston Pops
Keith Lockhart, conductor
Cody Fry, vocalist, pianist, and composer/arranger
Fidelity Investments Young Artists Competition winners
SARASATE Ziegeunerweisen, Op. 20
- Iris Tian, violin
COPLAND Laurie's Song, from The Tender Land
- Margaret King, soprano
KORNGOLD Cello Concerto in C, Op. 37
- Noah Ferris, cello
CHOPIN Piano Concerto No. 1 in E minor, Op. 11: I. Allegro maestoso
- Max Fan, piano
Presenting Cody Fry