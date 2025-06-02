Cody Fry, with the Boston Pops!

Sunday, June 22, 2025

7:00 PM

On WCRB In Concert with the Boston Pops, hear the songs of a masterful storyteller cast in lush and cinematic orchestrations as Cody Fry makes his debut with the Pops. The first half of the concert features the winners of the Fidelity Investments Young Artists Competition.

The Boston Pops

Keith Lockhart, conductor

Cody Fry, vocalist, pianist, and composer/arranger

Fidelity Investments Young Artists Competition winners

SARASATE Ziegeunerweisen, Op. 20

- Iris Tian, violin

COPLAND Laurie's Song, from The Tender Land

- Margaret King, soprano

KORNGOLD Cello Concerto in C, Op. 37

- Noah Ferris, cello

CHOPIN Piano Concerto No. 1 in E minor, Op. 11: I. Allegro maestoso

- Max Fan, piano

Presenting Cody Fry

