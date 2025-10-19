Eldbjørg Hemsing and the Rasa String Quartet, with GBH Music

Sunday, October 26, 2025

7:00 PM

On WCRB In Concert with GBH Music, Norwegian violinist Eldbjørg Hemsing explores the connection between folk music and the earth, and the Boston-based Rasa String Quartet weaves Irish folk tunes into the fabric of classical tradition.

Eldbjørg Hemsing, violin

Llewellyn Sanchez-Werner, piano

The Rasa String Quartet *

Maura Shawn Scanlin, violin

Emma Powell, violin and viola

Kiyoshi Hayashi, violin and viola

Mina Kim, cello

Edvard GRIEG Violin Sonata No. 2, Op. 13

Frode FJELLHEIM Under the Arctic Moon

Jacob SHEA Sea Ice Melting

Einojuhani RAUTAVAARA Whispering

GRIEG Last Spring

Henning SOMMERO Vårsøg

Turloch O'CAROLAN (arr. Ledah Finck) Loftus Jones *

Donagh HENNESSY / J.S. BACH (arr. Maura Shawn Scanlin) Inion Ni Scannlain /

Minuet II *

TRADITIONAL (arr. Ledah Finck) Paddy Fahy's Jig / Willie Coleman's Jig *

Maura Shawn SCANLIN Leaving Harvey Street *

Maurice RAVEL Tzigane

Peter TCHAIKOVSKY "Souvenir d'un Lieu Cher," III. Melodie

The Rasa String Quartet will perform four free concerts at the Boston Public Library throughout the 2025-2026 GBH Music Season! Learn more here.

Watch Eldbjørg Hemsing's full GBH Music performance here: