Eldbjørg Hemsing and the Rasa String Quartet, with GBH Music
Sunday, October 26, 2025
7:00 PM
On WCRB In Concert with GBH Music, Norwegian violinist Eldbjørg Hemsing explores the connection between folk music and the earth, and the Boston-based Rasa String Quartet weaves Irish folk tunes into the fabric of classical tradition.
Eldbjørg Hemsing, violin
Llewellyn Sanchez-Werner, piano
The Rasa String Quartet *
Maura Shawn Scanlin, violin
Emma Powell, violin and viola
Kiyoshi Hayashi, violin and viola
Mina Kim, cello
Edvard GRIEG Violin Sonata No. 2, Op. 13
Frode FJELLHEIM Under the Arctic Moon
Jacob SHEA Sea Ice Melting
Einojuhani RAUTAVAARA Whispering
GRIEG Last Spring
Henning SOMMERO Vårsøg
Turloch O'CAROLAN (arr. Ledah Finck) Loftus Jones *
Donagh HENNESSY / J.S. BACH (arr. Maura Shawn Scanlin) Inion Ni Scannlain /
Minuet II *
TRADITIONAL (arr. Ledah Finck) Paddy Fahy's Jig / Willie Coleman's Jig *
Maura Shawn SCANLIN Leaving Harvey Street *
Maurice RAVEL Tzigane
Peter TCHAIKOVSKY "Souvenir d'un Lieu Cher," III. Melodie
The Rasa String Quartet will perform four free concerts at the Boston Public Library throughout the 2025-2026 GBH Music Season! Learn more here.
