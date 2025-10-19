© 2025
Classical 99.5 | Classical Radio Boston
In Concert

Eldbjørg Hemsing and the Rasa String Quartet, with GBH Music

Published October 19, 2025 at 7:00 PM EDT
Eldbjørg Hemsing sits on a large rock in a striking, red dress.
1 of 2  — 1.png
Violinist Eldbjørg Hemsing
Gregor Hohenberg
The four string players sit in a library full of books and sunshine, all dressed in bright colors.
2 of 2  — rasas color.png
The Rasa String Quartet
Titilayo Ayangade

Sunday, October 26, 2025
7:00 PM

On WCRB In Concert with GBH Music, Norwegian violinist Eldbjørg Hemsing explores the connection between folk music and the earth, and the Boston-based Rasa String Quartet weaves Irish folk tunes into the fabric of classical tradition.

Eldbjørg Hemsing, violin
Llewellyn Sanchez-Werner, piano

The Rasa String Quartet *
Maura Shawn Scanlin, violin
Emma Powell, violin and viola
Kiyoshi Hayashi, violin and viola
Mina Kim, cello

Edvard GRIEG Violin Sonata No. 2, Op. 13
Frode FJELLHEIM Under the Arctic Moon
Jacob SHEA Sea Ice Melting
Einojuhani RAUTAVAARA Whispering
GRIEG Last Spring
Henning SOMMERO Vårsøg
Turloch O'CAROLAN (arr. Ledah Finck) Loftus Jones *
Donagh HENNESSY / J.S. BACH (arr. Maura Shawn Scanlin) Inion Ni Scannlain /
Minuet II *
TRADITIONAL (arr. Ledah Finck) Paddy Fahy's Jig / Willie Coleman's Jig *
Maura Shawn SCANLIN Leaving Harvey Street *
Maurice RAVEL Tzigane
Peter TCHAIKOVSKY "Souvenir d'un Lieu Cher," III. Melodie

The Rasa String Quartet will perform four free concerts at the Boston Public Library throughout the 2025-2026 GBH Music Season! Learn more here.

Watch Eldbjørg Hemsing's full GBH Music performance here:

GBH Music Presents
GBH Music Presents Violinist Eldbjørg Hemsing
Watch violinist Eldbjørg Hemsing and pianist Llewellyn Sanchez–Werner take an extraordinary sonic journey to Scandinavia while exploring themes of environmentalism, climate change, and our connection to nature.

In Concert Rasa QuartetBoston BaroqueEldbjørg HemsingLlewellyn Sanchez–WernerEdvard GriegJohann Sebastian BachMaurice RavelPiotr Ilyich TchaikovskyMaura Shawn Scanlin