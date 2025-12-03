"Illuminate Bach," with GBH Music

Sunday, December 14, 2025

7:00 PM

On WCRB In Concert with GBH Music, celebrate the season with Illuminate Bach: A Holiday Celebration! This festive concert program showcases the radiant spirit of J.S. Bach’s music — from sacred works that evoke the wonder and reverence of the holidays like Part Five of his Christmas Oratorio, to the lyrical charm of his Oboe Concerto in D minor. The concert also features “Winter Breviary,” a set of three carols by Reena Esmail that draw on cultural traditions of Indian and Western themes in music.

Ryan Turner, Emmanuel Music Artistic Director

Emmanuel Music

Corrine Byrne, soprano

Krista River, alto

Matthew Newshouse, tenor

David Thomas Mather, bass

Heather Braun-Bakken, violin I

Rose Drucker, violin II

Joan Ellersick, viola

Rafael Popper-Keizer, cello

Randall Zigler, bass

Jennifer Slowik & Catherine Weinfield-Zell, oboes / d'amore

Michael Beattie, harpsichord

J. S. BACH Lobet den Herrn (Praise the Lord) BWV 230

BACH Oboe Concerto in D BWV 1059R

Reena ESMAIL A Winter Breviary

BACH Ehre sei dir, Gott, gesungen (Let honor be sung to you, O God) BWV 248

This concert was recorded on December 3, 2025 at GBH's Fraser Performance Studio.

Learn more about Emmanuel Music.

This program was made possible by the Mattina R. Proctor Foundation.