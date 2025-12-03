© 2025
Classical 99.5 | Classical Radio Boston
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
It's our winter fund drive! Click here to support Classical Radio Boston.
In Concert

"Illuminate Bach," with GBH Music

Published December 14, 2025 at 7:00 PM EST
Emmanuel Music
Julian Bullitt
Emmanuel Music

Sunday, December 14, 2025
7:00 PM

On WCRB In Concert with GBH Music, celebrate the season with Illuminate Bach: A Holiday Celebration! This festive concert program showcases the radiant spirit of J.S. Bach’s music — from sacred works that evoke the wonder and reverence of the holidays like Part Five of his Christmas Oratorio, to the lyrical charm of his Oboe Concerto in D minor. The concert also features “Winter Breviary,” a set of three carols by Reena Esmail that draw on cultural traditions of Indian and Western themes in music.

Ryan Turner, Emmanuel Music Artistic Director
Emmanuel Music
Corrine Byrne, soprano
Krista River, alto
Matthew Newshouse, tenor
David Thomas Mather, bass
Heather Braun-Bakken, violin I
Rose Drucker, violin II
Joan Ellersick, viola
Rafael Popper-Keizer, cello
Randall Zigler, bass
Jennifer Slowik & Catherine Weinfield-Zell, oboes / d'amore
Michael Beattie, harpsichord

J. S. BACH Lobet den Herrn (Praise the Lord) BWV 230
BACH Oboe Concerto in D BWV 1059R
Reena ESMAIL A Winter Breviary
BACH Ehre sei dir, Gott, gesungen (Let honor be sung to you, O God) BWV 248

This concert was recorded on December 3, 2025 at GBH's Fraser Performance Studio.

Learn more about Emmanuel Music.

This program was made possible by the Mattina R. Proctor Foundation.

Tags
In Concert Johann Sebastian BachEmmanuel MusicRyan TurnerReena EsmailChristmas