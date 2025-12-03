"Illuminate Bach," with GBH Music
Sunday, December 14, 2025
7:00 PM
On WCRB In Concert with GBH Music, celebrate the season with Illuminate Bach: A Holiday Celebration! This festive concert program showcases the radiant spirit of J.S. Bach’s music — from sacred works that evoke the wonder and reverence of the holidays like Part Five of his Christmas Oratorio, to the lyrical charm of his Oboe Concerto in D minor. The concert also features “Winter Breviary,” a set of three carols by Reena Esmail that draw on cultural traditions of Indian and Western themes in music.
Ryan Turner, Emmanuel Music Artistic Director
Emmanuel Music
Corrine Byrne, soprano
Krista River, alto
Matthew Newshouse, tenor
David Thomas Mather, bass
Heather Braun-Bakken, violin I
Rose Drucker, violin II
Joan Ellersick, viola
Rafael Popper-Keizer, cello
Randall Zigler, bass
Jennifer Slowik & Catherine Weinfield-Zell, oboes / d'amore
Michael Beattie, harpsichord
J. S. BACH Lobet den Herrn (Praise the Lord) BWV 230
BACH Oboe Concerto in D BWV 1059R
Reena ESMAIL A Winter Breviary
BACH Ehre sei dir, Gott, gesungen (Let honor be sung to you, O God) BWV 248
This concert was recorded on December 3, 2025 at GBH's Fraser Performance Studio.
Learn more about Emmanuel Music.
This program was made possible by the Mattina R. Proctor Foundation.