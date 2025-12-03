Beatrice Rana, with Celebrity Series

Sunday, December 28, 2025

7:00 PM

On WCRB In Concert with the Celebrity Series of Boston, pianist Beatrice Rana brings her storytelling prowess and emotional expressiveness to two well-loved ballet suites: Prokofiev’s Romeo and Juliet, and Tchaikovsky’s Nutcracker suite. Rana also brings her poetic touch to Debussy’s Études and the first of Prokofiev’s mighty “War Sonatas,” composed early in the Second World War.

Beatrice Rana, piano

Sergei PROKOFIEV Selections from "Ten Pieces from Romeo and Juliet," Op. 75

Claude DEBUSSY Études, Book 2

Pyotr Ilyich TCHAIKOVSKY Selections from The Nutcracker suite, Op. 71a

PROKOFIEV Piano Sonata No. 6 in A Major, Op. 82

Learn more about the Celebrity Series of Boston.

This concert was recorded on November 8, 2025 at NEC's Jordan Hall.