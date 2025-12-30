"Baroque Masterworks," with Boston Baroque
Sunday, January 18, 2026
7:00 PM
On WCRB In Concert with Boston Baroque, experience the brilliance and emotional depth of the Baroque era with a program of masterworks from some of its greatest composers. Mezzo-soprano Meridian Prall brings expressive power to Giovanni Battista Ferrandini’s Il Pianto di Maria, a poignant and rarely heard gem. The orchestra shines in a vibrant suite from Rameau’s Les Boréades, Bach’s joyful Sinfonia to Cantata BWV 42, and the timeless elegance of Handel’s Water Music.
Boston Baroque
Christian Curnyn, conductor
Meridian Prall, mezzo-soprano
J.S. BACH Sinfonia to Cantata BWV 42, Am Abend aber desselbigen Sabbats
Giovanni Battista FERRANDINI Il Pianto di Maria
Jean-Philippe RAMEAU Suite from Les Boréades
George Frideric HANDEL Water Music, Suite in F Major