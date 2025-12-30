© 2026
In Concert

"Baroque Masterworks," with Boston Baroque

Published January 18, 2026 at 7:00 PM EST
Meridian Prall, Christian Curnyn, and Boston Baroque onstage at NEC's Jordan Hall.
Robert Torres
/
Boston Baroque
Mezzo-soprano Meridian Prall, conductor Christian Curnyn, and Boston Baroque onstage at NEC's Jordan Hall.

Sunday, January 18, 2026
7:00 PM

On WCRB In Concert with Boston Baroque, experience the brilliance and emotional depth of the Baroque era with a program of masterworks from some of its greatest composers. Mezzo-soprano Meridian Prall brings expressive power to Giovanni Battista Ferrandini’s Il Pianto di Maria, a poignant and rarely heard gem. The orchestra shines in a vibrant suite from Rameau’s Les Boréades, Bach’s joyful Sinfonia to Cantata BWV 42, and the timeless elegance of Handel’s Water Music.

Boston Baroque
Christian Curnyn, conductor
Meridian Prall, mezzo-soprano

J.S. BACH Sinfonia to Cantata BWV 42, Am Abend aber desselbigen Sabbats
Giovanni Battista FERRANDINI Il Pianto di Maria
Jean-Philippe RAMEAU Suite from Les Boréades
George Frideric HANDEL Water Music, Suite in F Major

See the program notes for this concert.

