"Baroque Masterworks," with Boston Baroque

Sunday, January 18, 2026

7:00 PM

On WCRB In Concert with Boston Baroque, experience the brilliance and emotional depth of the Baroque era with a program of masterworks from some of its greatest composers. Mezzo-soprano Meridian Prall brings expressive power to Giovanni Battista Ferrandini’s Il Pianto di Maria, a poignant and rarely heard gem. The orchestra shines in a vibrant suite from Rameau’s Les Boréades, Bach’s joyful Sinfonia to Cantata BWV 42, and the timeless elegance of Handel’s Water Music.

Boston Baroque

Christian Curnyn, conductor

Meridian Prall, mezzo-soprano

J.S. BACH Sinfonia to Cantata BWV 42, Am Abend aber desselbigen Sabbats

Giovanni Battista FERRANDINI Il Pianto di Maria

Jean-Philippe RAMEAU Suite from Les Boréades

George Frideric HANDEL Water Music, Suite in F Major

See the program notes for this concert.