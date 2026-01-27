Yuja Wang, with the Tanglewood Music Center Orchestra
Sunday, February 15, 2026
7:00 PM
On WCRB In Concert with the TMCO, enjoy a medley of performances from the 2025 Tanglewood season, including a breathtaking performance of Prokofiev Piano Concerto No. 2 by Yuja Wang.
Tanglewood Music Center Orchestra
Andris Nelsons, Leonard Weiss, and Yiran Zhao, conductors
Yuja Wang, piano
Bedřich SMETANA Vltava (The Moldau), from Ma Vlast
Ludwig van BEETHOVEN Octet for Winds
Maurice RAVEL Suite No. 2 from Daphnis et Chloé
Sergei PROKOFIEV Piano Concerto No. 2
This broadcast was recorded at Tanglewood at various concerts in July, 2025.