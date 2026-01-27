© 2026
In Concert

Yuja Wang, with the Tanglewood Music Center Orchestra

Published February 15, 2026 at 7:00 PM EST
Yuja Wang plays piano in a glittering silver dress. Her hands are perched on the keys of the piano, and she tosses her short red hair back.
Hilary Scott
Yuja Wang at Tanglewood

Sunday, February 15, 2026
7:00 PM

On WCRB In Concert with the TMCO, enjoy a medley of performances from the 2025 Tanglewood season, including a breathtaking performance of Prokofiev Piano Concerto No. 2 by Yuja Wang.

Tanglewood Music Center Orchestra

Andris Nelsons, Leonard Weiss, and Yiran Zhao, conductors

Yuja Wang, piano

Bedřich SMETANA Vltava (The Moldau), from Ma Vlast

Ludwig van BEETHOVEN Octet for Winds

Maurice RAVEL Suite No. 2 from Daphnis et Chloé

Sergei PROKOFIEV Piano Concerto No. 2

This broadcast was recorded at Tanglewood at various concerts in July, 2025.

