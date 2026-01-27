Yuja Wang, with the Tanglewood Music Center Orchestra

Sunday, February 15, 2026

7:00 PM

On WCRB In Concert with the TMCO, enjoy a medley of performances from the 2025 Tanglewood season, including a breathtaking performance of Prokofiev Piano Concerto No. 2 by Yuja Wang.

Tanglewood Music Center Orchestra

Andris Nelsons, Leonard Weiss, and Yiran Zhao, conductors

Yuja Wang, piano

Bedřich SMETANA Vltava (The Moldau), from Ma Vlast

Ludwig van BEETHOVEN Octet for Winds

Maurice RAVEL Suite No. 2 from Daphnis et Chloé

Sergei PROKOFIEV Piano Concerto No. 2

This broadcast was recorded at Tanglewood at various concerts in July, 2025.