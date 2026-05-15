Ray Chen Joins the Boston Pops!

Sunday, May 31, 2026

7:00 PM

On WCRB In Concert with the Boston Pops, explore the multifaceted world of violinist Ray Chen and his inventive interpretations of both classical showpieces and his favorite music from film, television, and video games. Hear tracks from his Player 1 album for the first time ever in concert, including themes from Naruto, The Legend of Zelda, How To Train Your Dragon, and Squid Game — plus a world premiere concert suite based on the music from Netflix series Arcane, created especially for him by the Boston Pops.

Boston Pops

Keith Lockhart, conductor

Ray Chen, violin

Ray Chen: Epic Music from Anime, Film, and Games

Check out the rest of the Boston Pops' season.

