The Parker Quartet's "Appalachian Spring," with Rockport Music
Sunday, May 24, 2026
7:00 PM
On WCRB In Concert with Rockport Music, Earl Lee leads the GRAMMY Award-winning Parker Quartet in Copland's Appalachian Spring, last performed on the Shalin Liu stage on the performance center's opening night in 2010. Todd Palmer joins for Mozart's Clarinet Quintet, one of the earliest pieces written for the clarinet.
Earl Lee, conductor
Rockport Chamber Festival Orchestra
Todd Palmer, clarinet
The Parker Quartet
Daniel Chong, violin
Ken Hamao, violin
Jessica Bodner, viola
Kee-Hyun Kim, cello
Aaron COPLAND Appalachian Spring
W.A. MOZART Clarinet Quintet
This concert was recorded on July 12, 2025 at the Shalin Liu Performance Center in Rockport, MA.
Check out the 45th Annual Rockport Chamber Music Festival season.