The Parker Quartet's "Appalachian Spring," with Rockport Music

Sunday, May 24, 2026

7:00 PM

On WCRB In Concert with Rockport Music, Earl Lee leads the GRAMMY Award-winning Parker Quartet in Copland's Appalachian Spring, last performed on the Shalin Liu stage on the performance center's opening night in 2010. Todd Palmer joins for Mozart's Clarinet Quintet, one of the earliest pieces written for the clarinet.

Earl Lee, conductor

Rockport Chamber Festival Orchestra

Todd Palmer, clarinet

The Parker Quartet

Daniel Chong, violin

Ken Hamao, violin

Jessica Bodner, viola

Kee-Hyun Kim, cello

Aaron COPLAND Appalachian Spring

W.A. MOZART Clarinet Quintet

This concert was recorded on July 12, 2025 at the Shalin Liu Performance Center in Rockport, MA.

Check out the 45th Annual Rockport Chamber Music Festival season.