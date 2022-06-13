© 2022
Earl Lee

  • Christina and Michelle Naughton
    Twin Vivacity with the Naughtons, at Tanglewood
    Christina and Michelle Naughton are the soloists in Poulenc’s firecracker Concerto for Two Pianos, and Earl Lee leads the Boston Symphony Orchestra in Mendelssohn’s “Scottish” Symphony and “Pulse,” by Brian Raphael Nabors.