The Boston Pops' Film Night

Sunday, June 7, 2026

7:00 PM

On WCRB In Concert with the Boston Pops, relive the adventure and wonder of John Williams’ greatest film scores with music from Harry Potter, Superman, Jaws, and Star Wars. Plus, travel back to Hollywood’s Golden Age to hear music from Gone with the Wind, Sunset Boulevard, Ben Hur, and other films that inspired Williams.

Boston Pops

Keith Lockhart, conductor

Alexander Velinzon, violin

Erich KORNGOLD Overture to Captain Blood

KORNGOLD Moderato Nobile from Concerto for Violin, Op. 35

Max STEINER arr. Angela MORLEY Theme from Gone with the Wind

Dimitri TIOMKIN Clock, Showdown, and Finale from High Noon

Franz WAXMAN Selections from Sunset Boulevard

Mario CASTELNUOVO-TEDESCO Masque from Four Dances for Love’s Labour’s Lost

Miklós RÓZSA Prelude to Ben Hur

John WILLIAMS Superman March

WILLIAMS Theme from Jaws

WILLIAMS Excerpts from Close Encounters of the Third Kind

WILLIAMS Devil's Dance from The Witches of Eastwick

WILLIAMS Harry’s Wondrous World, from Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone

WILLIAMS Main Title from Star Wars