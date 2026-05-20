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In Concert

The Boston Pops' Film Night

Published June 7, 2026 at 7:00 PM EDT
John Williams
BSO
John Williams

Sunday, June 7, 2026
7:00 PM

On WCRB In Concert with the Boston Pops, relive the adventure and wonder of John Williams’ greatest film scores with music from Harry Potter, Superman, Jaws, and Star Wars. Plus, travel back to Hollywood’s Golden Age to hear music from Gone with the Wind, Sunset Boulevard, Ben Hur, and other films that inspired Williams.

Boston Pops 
Keith Lockhart, conductor 
Alexander Velinzon, violin

Erich KORNGOLD Overture to Captain Blood
KORNGOLD Moderato Nobile from Concerto for Violin, Op. 35
Max STEINER arr. Angela MORLEY Theme from Gone with the Wind
Dimitri TIOMKIN Clock, Showdown, and Finale from High Noon
Franz WAXMAN Selections from Sunset Boulevard
Mario CASTELNUOVO-TEDESCO Masque from Four Dances for Love’s Labour’s Lost
Miklós RÓZSA Prelude to Ben Hur
John WILLIAMS Superman March
WILLIAMS Theme from Jaws
WILLIAMS Excerpts from Close Encounters of the Third Kind
WILLIAMS Devil's Dance from The Witches of Eastwick
WILLIAMS Harry’s Wondrous World, from Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone
WILLIAMS Main Title from Star Wars

Tags
In Concert John WilliamsBoston PopsKeith LockhartAlexander VelinzonErich Wolfgang KorngoldMiklos Rozsa