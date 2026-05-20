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Alexander Velinzon

  • John Williams
    The Boston Pops' Film Night
    On WCRB In Concert with the Boston Pops, relive the adventure and wonder of John Williams’ greatest film scores with music from Harry Potter, Superman, Jaws, and Star Wars.