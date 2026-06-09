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In Concert

In Concert with the Boston Festival Orchestra

Published June 28, 2026 at 7:00 PM EDT
BFO conductor Alyssa Wang leads the orchestra and soloist Jae Cosmos Lee in her violin concerto "Swept Away."
Robert Torres
BFO Artistic Director Alyssa Wang conducts the orchestra and soloist Jae Cosmos Lee in her violin concerto "Swept Away."

Sunday, June 28, 2026
7:00 PM

On WCRB In Concert with the Boston Festival Orchestra, the BFO launches their fifth anniversary Summer Stage celebration with Beethoven’s Symphony No. 5. Complementing this masterpiece is Dorothy Chang’s Skizzen (2020), a work that reimagines the Fifth Symphony's iconic four-note motif, weaving it into a dynamic and innovative soundscape. The program also features "Swept Away," a violin concerto composed by BFO Artistic Director Alyssa Wang, in reflection of her late father’s battle with cancer.

Boston Festival Orchestra
Alyssa Wang, Artistic Director & conductor
Jae Cosmos Lee, violin

Dorothy CHANG Skizzen
Alyssa WANG Concerto for Violin and Chamber Orchestra, "Swept Away"
Ludwig van BEETHOVEN Symphony No. 5

This concert was recorded on July 13, 2026 at NEC's Jordan Hall.

Learn more about the Boston Festival Orchestra's 6th Summer Stage season.

Tags
In Concert Boston Festival OrchestraAlyssa WangJae Cosmos LeeDorothy ChangLudwig van Beethoven