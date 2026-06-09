Sunday, June 28, 2026

7:00 PM

On WCRB In Concert with the Boston Festival Orchestra, the BFO launches their fifth anniversary Summer Stage celebration with Beethoven’s Symphony No. 5. Complementing this masterpiece is Dorothy Chang’s Skizzen (2020), a work that reimagines the Fifth Symphony's iconic four-note motif, weaving it into a dynamic and innovative soundscape. The program also features "Swept Away," a violin concerto composed by BFO Artistic Director Alyssa Wang, in reflection of her late father’s battle with cancer.

Boston Festival Orchestra

Alyssa Wang, Artistic Director & conductor

Jae Cosmos Lee, violin

Dorothy CHANG Skizzen

Alyssa WANG Concerto for Violin and Chamber Orchestra, "Swept Away"

Ludwig van BEETHOVEN Symphony No. 5

This concert was recorded on July 13, 2026 at NEC's Jordan Hall.

Learn more about the Boston Festival Orchestra's 6th Summer Stage season.