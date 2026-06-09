In Concert with the Boston Festival Orchestra
Sunday, June 28, 2026
7:00 PM
On WCRB In Concert with the Boston Festival Orchestra, the BFO launches their fifth anniversary Summer Stage celebration with Beethoven’s Symphony No. 5. Complementing this masterpiece is Dorothy Chang’s Skizzen (2020), a work that reimagines the Fifth Symphony's iconic four-note motif, weaving it into a dynamic and innovative soundscape. The program also features "Swept Away," a violin concerto composed by BFO Artistic Director Alyssa Wang, in reflection of her late father’s battle with cancer.
Boston Festival Orchestra
Alyssa Wang, Artistic Director & conductor
Jae Cosmos Lee, violin
Dorothy CHANG Skizzen
Alyssa WANG Concerto for Violin and Chamber Orchestra, "Swept Away"
Ludwig van BEETHOVEN Symphony No. 5
This concert was recorded on July 13, 2026 at NEC's Jordan Hall.
Learn more about the Boston Festival Orchestra's 6th Summer Stage season.