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Boston Festival Orchestra

  • BFO conductor Alyssa Wang leads the orchestra and soloist Jae Cosmos Lee in her violin concerto "Swept Away."
    In Concert with the Boston Festival Orchestra
    On WCRB In Concert with the Boston Festival Orchestra, the BFO launches their fifth anniversary Summer Stage season with Beethoven’s Symphony No. 5, Dorothy Chang’s "Skizzen," and Artistic Director Alyssa Wang's violin concerto "Swept Away."