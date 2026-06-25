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In Concert

"American Mosaics: Neave Trio," with GBH Music

Published July 5, 2026 at 7:00 PM EDT
Neave Trio
Titilayo Ayangade
Neave Trio

Sunday, July 5, 2026
7:00 PM

On WCRB In Concert with GBH Music, the two-time Grammy-nominated Neave Trio closes out GBH Music’s 2025-2026 season with "American Mosaics," a program celebrating the diverse voices that have shaped, and been shaped by, American musical traditions.

Neave Trio
Anna Williams, violin
Mikhail Veselov, cello
Eri Nakamura, piano

Samuel COLERIDGE-TAYLOR Five Negro Melodies for Piano Trio, Op. 59, No. 1
Aaron COPLAND Prelude from Symphony for Organ and Orchestra (arr. for piano trio)
Jennifer HIGDON A Vast Palette
Rubin GOLDMARK Piano Trio in D minor Op. 1
Astor PIAZZOLLA La Muerte del Ángel
PIAZZOLLA Oblivion
PIAZZOLLA Libertango

This concert was recorded on June 17th, 2026, at GBH's Fraser Performance Studio.

Learn more about the Neave Trio.

Tags
In Concert Neave TrioAstor PiazzollaSamuel Coleridge-TaylorAaron CoplandJennifer Higdon