"American Mosaics: Neave Trio," with GBH Music

Sunday, July 5, 2026

7:00 PM

On WCRB In Concert with GBH Music, the two-time Grammy-nominated Neave Trio closes out GBH Music’s 2025-2026 season with "American Mosaics," a program celebrating the diverse voices that have shaped, and been shaped by, American musical traditions.

Neave Trio

Anna Williams, violin

Mikhail Veselov, cello

Eri Nakamura, piano

Samuel COLERIDGE-TAYLOR Five Negro Melodies for Piano Trio, Op. 59, No. 1

Aaron COPLAND Prelude from Symphony for Organ and Orchestra (arr. for piano trio)

Jennifer HIGDON A Vast Palette

Rubin GOLDMARK Piano Trio in D minor Op. 1

Astor PIAZZOLLA La Muerte del Ángel

PIAZZOLLA Oblivion

PIAZZOLLA Libertango

This concert was recorded on June 17th, 2026, at GBH's Fraser Performance Studio.

Learn more about the Neave Trio.

