"American Mosaics: Neave Trio," with GBH Music
Sunday, July 5, 2026
7:00 PM
On WCRB In Concert with GBH Music, the two-time Grammy-nominated Neave Trio closes out GBH Music’s 2025-2026 season with "American Mosaics," a program celebrating the diverse voices that have shaped, and been shaped by, American musical traditions.
Neave Trio
Anna Williams, violin
Mikhail Veselov, cello
Eri Nakamura, piano
Samuel COLERIDGE-TAYLOR Five Negro Melodies for Piano Trio, Op. 59, No. 1
Aaron COPLAND Prelude from Symphony for Organ and Orchestra (arr. for piano trio)
Jennifer HIGDON A Vast Palette
Rubin GOLDMARK Piano Trio in D minor Op. 1
Astor PIAZZOLLA La Muerte del Ángel
PIAZZOLLA Oblivion
PIAZZOLLA Libertango
This concert was recorded on June 17th, 2026, at GBH's Fraser Performance Studio.