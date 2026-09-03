"Water Music," with the Handel and Haydn Society

Sunday, September 13, 2026

7:00 PM

On WCRB In Concert with the Handel and Haydn Society, Jonathan Cohen leads a program of dazzling 17th and 18th-century dance music!

Jonathan Cohen, conductor

Handel and Haydn Society Orchestra

Jean-Baptiste LULLY Selections from Le Bourgeois gentilhomme, LWV 43

J. S. BACH 3 Fugues from Art of the Fugue, BWV 1060

G. F. HANDEL Water Music, Suite No. 1, HWV 348

BACH Brandenburg Concerto No. 1 in F Major, BWV 1046

Jean-Philippe RAMEAU Suite of instrumental dances and overtures

This concert was recorded on April 12th, 2026 at Symphony Hall.

Read the program notes for this concert.

Check out the rest of the Handel and Haydn Society's season.