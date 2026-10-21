Twelfth Night's Grand Tour, with the Gardner Museum

Sunday, November 15, 2026

7:00 PM

On WCRB In Concert with the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum, the Twelfth Night Ensemble makes their long-awaited Boston debut with a program of Baroque music as well as Wanessa Dourado's "Conto Bachiano" from 2023.

Twelfth Night Ensemble

Rachell Ellen Wong, violin

David Belkovski, harpsichord

Coleman Itzkoff, cello

Nicola MATTEIS Ayres for the Violin, Book I

Heinrich Ignaz Franz von BIBER Sonata No. 3 in F major, C. 140

John ECCLES A Melancholy Aire from The Mad Lover

Giuseppe TARTINI Sonata in G minor, B.g5, “The Devil’s Trill”

III. Andante, arranged for solo violin

J.S. BACH Sonata No. 2 in A major for Violin and Harpsichord, BWV 1015

Jean-Marie LECLAIR Sonata in D major, Op. 9, No. 3, "Tombeau"

Francesco Maria VERACINI Sonata in D minor, Op. 2 No. 12, "Sonate accademiche"

Joseph-Nicolas-Pancrace ROYER La Marche des Scythes

Jacques DUPHLY Pièces de clavecin, Livre 2 (1748)

Wanessa DOURADO Canto Bachiano

Read the program notes for this concert.

Learn more about Twelfth Night.

Plan your next visit to the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum.