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In Concert

Twelfth Night's Grand Tour, with the Gardner Museum

Published November 15, 2026 at 7:00 PM EST
Rachell Ellen Wong and David Belkovski, Artistic Directors of Twelfth Night
Mei Stone
Rachell Ellen Wong and David Belkovski, Artistic Directors of Twelfth Night

Sunday, November 15, 2026
7:00 PM

On WCRB In Concert with the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum, the Twelfth Night Ensemble makes their long-awaited Boston debut with a program of Baroque music as well as Wanessa Dourado's "Conto Bachiano" from 2023.

Twelfth Night Ensemble
Rachell Ellen Wong, violin
David Belkovski, harpsichord
Coleman Itzkoff, cello

Nicola MATTEIS Ayres for the Violin, Book I
Heinrich Ignaz Franz von BIBER Sonata No. 3 in F major, C. 140
John ECCLES A Melancholy Aire from The Mad Lover
Giuseppe TARTINI Sonata in G minor, B.g5, “The Devil’s Trill”
III. Andante, arranged for solo violin
J.S. BACH Sonata No. 2 in A major for Violin and Harpsichord, BWV 1015
Jean-Marie LECLAIR Sonata in D major, Op. 9, No. 3, "Tombeau"
Francesco Maria VERACINI Sonata in D minor, Op. 2 No. 12, "Sonate accademiche"
Joseph-Nicolas-Pancrace ROYER La Marche des Scythes
Jacques DUPHLY Pièces de clavecin, Livre 2 (1748)
Wanessa DOURADO Canto Bachiano

Read the program notes for this concert.

Learn more about Twelfth Night.

Plan your next visit to the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum.

Tags
In Concert Twelfth NightHeinrich Ignaz Franz BiberJohann Sebastian BachWanessa Dourado