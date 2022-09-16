© 2022
Awadagin Pratt

  • CRB: Awadagin Pratt cr Rob Davidson
    Opening Night at Symphony Hall
    In the opening to the 2022-23 Season, Andris Nelsons leads the Boston Symphony and the Lorelei Ensemble in Gustav Holst’s sweeping The Planets, and Awadagin Pratt makes his BSO debut with a concerto by J.S. Bach and Jessie Montgomery’s Rounds.