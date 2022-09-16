© 2022
The Boston Symphony Orchestra

Opening Night at Symphony Hall

Published September 24, 2022 at 8:00 PM EDT
CRB: Awadagin Pratt cr Rob Davidson
Rob Davidson
/
Awadagin Pratt

Saturday, September 24, 2022
8:00 PM

In the opening to the 2022-23 Season, Andris Nelsons leads the Boston Symphony and the Lorelei Ensemble in Gustav Holst’s sweeping The Planets, and Awadagin Pratt makes his BSO debut with a concerto by J.S. Bach and Jessie Montgomery’s Rounds.

Andris Nelsons, conductor
Awadagin Pratt, piano
Lorelei Ensemble

John WILLIAMS A Toast
Johann Sebastian BACH Keyboard Concerto in A, BWV 1055
Jessie MONTGOMERY Rounds
Gustav HOLST The Planets

The Boston Symphony Orchestra Awadagin PrattLorelei EnsembleBoston Symphony OrchestraAndris Nelsons