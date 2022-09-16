Opening Night at Symphony Hall

Saturday, September 24, 2022

8:00 PM

In the opening to the 2022-23 Season, Andris Nelsons leads the Boston Symphony and the Lorelei Ensemble in Gustav Holst’s sweeping The Planets, and Awadagin Pratt makes his BSO debut with a concerto by J.S. Bach and Jessie Montgomery’s Rounds.

Andris Nelsons, conductor

Awadagin Pratt, piano

Lorelei Ensemble

John WILLIAMS A Toast

Johann Sebastian BACH Keyboard Concerto in A, BWV 1055

Jessie MONTGOMERY Rounds

Gustav HOLST The Planets