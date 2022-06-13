© 2022
Branford Marsalis

  • John Williams
    A Tanglewood Celebration of John Williams
    Ken-David Masur leads the Boston Symphony Orchestra in a program dedicated to the iconic film composer, joined by a stellar cast of soloists including Yo-Yo Ma, Branford Marsalis, and James Taylor.