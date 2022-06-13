© 2022
The Boston Symphony Orchestra

A Tanglewood Celebration of John Williams

Published August 20, 2022 at 3:36 PM EDT
John Williams
Stu Rosner
/
John Williams

Saturday, August 20, 2022
8:00 PM

Ken-David Masur leads the Boston Symphony Orchestra in a program dedicated to the iconic film composer, joined by a stellar cast of soloists including Yo-Yo Ma, Branford Marsalis, and James Taylor.

Boston Symphony Orchestra
Ken-David Masur, conductor 
Martin Grubinger, percussion
Yo-Yo Ma, cello
Branford Marsalis, saxophone
Eric Revis, bass
James Taylor, vocalist
Jessica Zhou, harp

Program to be announced.

For more information on Tanglewood concerts, visit the BSO box office.

