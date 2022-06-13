A Tanglewood Celebration of John Williams

Saturday, August 20, 2022

8:00 PM

Ken-David Masur leads the Boston Symphony Orchestra in a program dedicated to the iconic film composer, joined by a stellar cast of soloists including Yo-Yo Ma, Branford Marsalis, and James Taylor.

Boston Symphony Orchestra

Ken-David Masur, conductor

Martin Grubinger, percussion

Yo-Yo Ma, cello

Branford Marsalis, saxophone

Eric Revis, bass

James Taylor, vocalist

Jessica Zhou, harp

Program to be announced.

For more information on Tanglewood concerts, visit the BSO box office.