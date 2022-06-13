A Tanglewood Celebration of John Williams
Saturday, August 20, 2022
8:00 PM
Ken-David Masur leads the Boston Symphony Orchestra in a program dedicated to the iconic film composer, joined by a stellar cast of soloists including Yo-Yo Ma, Branford Marsalis, and James Taylor.
Boston Symphony Orchestra
Ken-David Masur, conductor
Martin Grubinger, percussion
Yo-Yo Ma, cello
Branford Marsalis, saxophone
Eric Revis, bass
James Taylor, vocalist
Jessica Zhou, harp
Program to be announced.
For more information on Tanglewood concerts, visit the BSO box office.