Classical 99.5 | Classical Radio Boston
Chen Yi

  • Xian Zhang, body turned to her right, faces straight with a neutral expression
    Conductor Xian Zhang, the BSO, and Pianist Jonathan Biss
    Saturday, October 19, 2024 at 8:00pm, Zhang makes her Symphony Hall debut leading Chen Yi’s “Landscape Impression” and Mozart’s Symphony No. 39, and Jonathan Biss is the soloist in Robert Schumann’s lyrical and powerful Piano Concerto.