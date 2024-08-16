© 2024
The Boston Symphony Orchestra at Tanglewood

Conductor Xian Zhang, the BSO, and Pianist Jonathan Biss

Published October 19, 2024 at 8:00 PM EDT
Xian Zhang, body turned to her right, faces straight with a neutral expression
B Ealovega
Xian Zhang Harrison Parrott HMU Elizabeth Rita / assistant Mariona Vilaros / studio Ermine London 15 October 2015

Saturday, October 19, 2024
8:00 PM

Xian Zhang makes her Symphony Hall debut leading a work she premiered with the New Jersey Symphony in June 2023: Pulitzer Prize-winning Chinese-born composer Chen Yi’s Landscape Impression. Then, Jonathan Biss is the soloist in Robert Schumann’s lyrical and powerful Piano Concerto, and the program closes with Mozart’s elegant Symphony No. 39.

Xian Zhang, conductor
Jonathan Biss, piano

CHEN Yi Landscape Impression
Robert SCHUMANN Piano Concerto
MOZART Symphony No. 39

The Boston Symphony Orchestra at Tanglewood Xian ZhangJonathan BissRobert SchumannWolfgang Amadeus MozartChen Yi