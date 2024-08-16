Conductor Xian Zhang, the BSO, and Pianist Jonathan Biss

Saturday, October 19, 2024

8:00 PM

Xian Zhang makes her Symphony Hall debut leading a work she premiered with the New Jersey Symphony in June 2023: Pulitzer Prize-winning Chinese-born composer Chen Yi’s Landscape Impression. Then, Jonathan Biss is the soloist in Robert Schumann’s lyrical and powerful Piano Concerto, and the program closes with Mozart’s elegant Symphony No. 39.

Xian Zhang, conductor

Jonathan Biss, piano

CHEN Yi Landscape Impression

Robert SCHUMANN Piano Concerto

MOZART Symphony No. 39

