Conductor Xian Zhang, the BSO, and Pianist Jonathan Biss
Saturday, October 19, 2024
8:00 PM
Xian Zhang makes her Symphony Hall debut leading a work she premiered with the New Jersey Symphony in June 2023: Pulitzer Prize-winning Chinese-born composer Chen Yi’s Landscape Impression. Then, Jonathan Biss is the soloist in Robert Schumann’s lyrical and powerful Piano Concerto, and the program closes with Mozart’s elegant Symphony No. 39.
Xian Zhang, conductor
Jonathan Biss, piano
CHEN Yi Landscape Impression
Robert SCHUMANN Piano Concerto
MOZART Symphony No. 39