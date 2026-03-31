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Christopher Rountree

  • Dancers perform Aaron Copland's Appalachian Spring.
    Handler Conducts “Appalachian Spring,” at Tanglewood
    Anna Handler leads the Boston Symphony Orchestra in a program that includes Christopher Rountree’s "For Martha (Variations on a Theme of Leonard Bernstein)," Aaron Copland’s "Appalachian Spring," and Beethoven’s Symphony No. 7.