Handler Conducts “Appalachian Spring,” at Tanglewood
Friday, August 14, 2026
8:00 PM
Anna Handler leads the Boston Symphony Orchestra in a dance-themed orchestral program that includes Christopher Rountree’s For Martha (Variations on a Theme of Leonard Bernstein), Aaron Copland’s Appalachian Spring, and Beethoven’s Symphony No. 7
Anna Handler, conductor
Christopher ROUNTREE For Martha (Variations on a Theme of Leonard Bernstein)
Aaron COPLAND Appalachian Spring
Ludwig van BEETHOVEN Symphony No. 7
For more information on Tanglewood concerts, visit the BSO box office.