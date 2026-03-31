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The Boston Symphony Orchestra

Handler Conducts “Appalachian Spring,” at Tanglewood

Published August 14, 2026 at 8:00 PM EDT
Dancers perform Aaron Copland's Appalachian Spring.
M Sherwood
Dancers perform Aaron Copland's Appalachian Spring.

Friday, August 14, 2026
8:00 PM

Anna Handler leads the Boston Symphony Orchestra in a dance-themed orchestral program that includes Christopher Rountree’s For Martha (Variations on a Theme of Leonard Bernstein), Aaron Copland’s Appalachian Spring, and Beethoven’s Symphony No. 7

Anna Handler, conductor 

Christopher ROUNTREE For Martha (Variations on a Theme of Leonard Bernstein)
Aaron COPLAND Appalachian Spring  
Ludwig van BEETHOVEN Symphony No. 7

For more information on Tanglewood concerts, visit the BSO box office.

Tags
The Boston Symphony Orchestra TanglewoodChristopher RountreeAaron CoplandLudwig van BeethovenAnna HandlerBoston Symphony OrchestraLeonard BernsteinMartha Graham