Handler Conducts “Appalachian Spring,” at Tanglewood

Friday, August 14, 2026

8:00 PM

Anna Handler leads the Boston Symphony Orchestra in a dance-themed orchestral program that includes Christopher Rountree’s For Martha (Variations on a Theme of Leonard Bernstein), Aaron Copland’s Appalachian Spring, and Beethoven’s Symphony No. 7

Anna Handler, conductor

Christopher ROUNTREE For Martha (Variations on a Theme of Leonard Bernstein)

Aaron COPLAND Appalachian Spring

Ludwig van BEETHOVEN Symphony No. 7

For more information on Tanglewood concerts, visit the BSO box office.