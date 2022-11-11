© 2022
Edgaras Montvidas

  • Thomas Adès
    Adès, “The Dante Project,” and the BSO
    Thomas Adès returns to the Boston Symphony to conduct Igor Stravinsky’s dreamy retelling of Perséphone and two of his own works inspired by Dante Alighieri’s 14th-century Italian epic poem Commedia.