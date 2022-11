Saturday, March 25, 2023

8:00 PM

Encore broadcast on Monday, March 27

Thomas Adès returns to the Boston Symphony to conduct Igor Stravinsky’s dreamy retelling of Perséphone and two of his own works inspired by Dante Alighieri’s 14th-century Italian epic poem Commedia.

Thomas Adès, conductor

Edgaras Montvidas, tenor

Danielle de Niese, narrator

Tanglewood Festival Chorus, James Burton, conductor

STRAVINSKY Perséphone

Thomas ADÈS Inferno Suite

ADÈS Paradiso