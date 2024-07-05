© 2024
Elena Villalón

  • Elena Villalón wears a black dress that hangs on one shoulder. Her dark hair tumbles down that shoulder. She has a beauty mark on her cheek and she stares down the camera, softly smiling. James Gaffigan wears a white, collared shirt and wears his brown hair slicked back. He has blue eyes and a beard, and he gazes at the camera wistfully.
    Villalón, Gaffigan, and the BSO at Tanglewood
    Conductor James Gaffigan makes his Boston Symphony debut in a program that includes arias from Mozart’s “Idomeneo” and “The Marriage of Figaro” and Mahler’s Symphony No. 4, with soprano Elena Villalón, as well as Anna Clyne’s “Sound and Fury.”