Villalón, Gaffigan, and the BSO at Tanglewood
Sunday, August 11, 2024
7:00 PM
Conductor James Gaffigan makes his Boston Symphony debut in a program that includes arias from Mozart’s Idomeneo and The Marriage of Figaro and Mahler’s Symphony No. 4 with soprano Elena Villalón, as well as Anna Clyne’s Sound and Fury.
Boston Symphony Orchestra
James Gaffigan, conductor
Elena Villalón, soprano
Anna CLYNE Sound and Fury
Wolfgang Amadeus MOZART “Padre, germani, addio!” from Idomeneo
MOZART “Deh vieni, non tardar” from The Marriage of Figaro
Gustav MAHLER Symphony No. 4