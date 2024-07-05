Villalón, Gaffigan, and the BSO at Tanglewood

Sunday, August 11, 2024

7:00 PM

Conductor James Gaffigan makes his Boston Symphony debut in a program that includes arias from Mozart’s Idomeneo and The Marriage of Figaro and Mahler’s Symphony No. 4 with soprano Elena Villalón, as well as Anna Clyne’s Sound and Fury.

Boston Symphony Orchestra

James Gaffigan, conductor

Elena Villalón, soprano

Anna CLYNE Sound and Fury

Wolfgang Amadeus MOZART “Padre, germani, addio!” from Idomeneo

MOZART “Deh vieni, non tardar” from The Marriage of Figaro

Gustav MAHLER Symphony No. 4