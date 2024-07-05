© 2024
The Boston Symphony Orchestra

Villalón, Gaffigan, and the BSO at Tanglewood

Published August 11, 2024 at 7:00 PM EDT
Elena Villalón wears a black dress that hangs on one shoulder. Her dark hair tumbles down that shoulder. She has a beauty mark on her cheek and she stares down the camera, softly smiling. James Gaffigan wears a white, collared shirt and wears his brown hair slicked back. He has blue eyes and a beard, and he gazes at the camera wistfully.
Jiyang Chen: Villalón; Vera Hartman: Gaffigan
Elena Villalón and James Gaffigan

Sunday, August 11, 2024
7:00 PM

Conductor James Gaffigan makes his Boston Symphony debut in a program that includes arias from Mozart’s Idomeneo and The Marriage of Figaro and Mahler’s Symphony No. 4 with soprano Elena Villalón, as well as Anna Clyne’s Sound and Fury.

Boston Symphony Orchestra
James Gaffigan, conductor
Elena Villalón, soprano

Anna CLYNE Sound and Fury
Wolfgang Amadeus MOZART “Padre, germani, addio!” from Idomeneo
MOZART “Deh vieni, non tardar” from The Marriage of Figaro
Gustav MAHLER Symphony No. 4

The Boston Symphony Orchestra Elena VillalónJames GaffiganBoston Symphony OrchestraTanglewoodWolfgang Amadeus MozartGustav MahlerAnna Clyne