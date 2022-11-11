© 2022
Eric Lu

  • Earl Lee (left) and Eric Lu (right) face the camera.
    Schumann, Mozart, and Chin, with Lee and the BSO
    BSO Assistant Conductor Earl Lee conducts Unsuk Chin’s powerful tribute to Beethoven, subito con forza, and Robert Schumann’s Symphony No. 2, as well as Mozart’s brooding Piano Concerto No. 20, with soloist Eric Lu in his Boston Symphony debut.