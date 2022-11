Saturday, April 8, 2023

8:00 PM

Encore broadcast on Monday, April 10

BSO Assistant Conductor Earl Lee conducts Unsuk Chin’s powerful tribute to Beethoven, subito con forza, and Robert Schumann’s Symphony No. 2, as well as Mozart’s brooding Piano Concerto No. 20, with soloist Eric Lu in his Boston Symphony debut.

Earl Lee, conductor

Eric Lu, piano

Unsuk CHIN subito con forza

MOZART Piano Concerto No. 20, K. 466

Robert SCHUMANN Symphony No. 2