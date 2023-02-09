© 2023
Ernest Bloch

  • Sheku Kanneh-Mason sits in a chair, turning towards the camera as his hand rests on his cello.
    Sheku Kanneh-Mason’s BSO Debut!
    Saturday at 8pm, British cellist Sheku Kanneh-Mason makes his Boston Symphony debut with Ernest Bloch’s Schelomo, and Andris Nelsons conducts the world premiere of Carlos Simon’s Four Black American Dances and Beethoven’s poetic Symphony No. 7.