Sheku Kanneh-Mason’s BSO Debut!

Saturday, February 11, 2023

8:00 PM

Encore broadcast on Monday, February 13

British cellist Sheku Kanneh-Mason makes his Boston Symphony debut with Ernest Bloch’s Schelomo, and Andris Nelsons conducts the world premiere of Carl Simon’s Four Black American Dances and Beethoven’s poetic Symphony No. 7.

Andris Nelsons, conductor

Sheku Kanneh-Mason, cello

Carlos SIMON Four Black American Dances (world premiere)

BLOCH Schelomo: Rhapsody Hebraique, for cello and orchestra

BEETHOVEN Symphony No. 7