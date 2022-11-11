© 2022
The Boston Symphony Orchestra

Sheku Kanneh-Mason’s BSO Debut!

Published February 11, 2023 at 8:00 PM EST
Sheku Kanneh-Mason sits in a chair, turning towards the camera as his hand rests on his cello.
Jake Turney
/
Decca
Sheku Kanneh-Mason

Saturday, February 11, 2023
8:00 PM

Encore broadcast on Monday, February 13

British cellist Sheku Kanneh-Mason makes his Boston Symphony debut with Ernest Bloch’s Schelomo, and Andris Nelsons conducts the world premiere of Carl Simon’s Four Black American Dances and Beethoven’s poetic Symphony No. 7.

Andris Nelsons, conductor
Sheku Kanneh-Mason, cello

Carlos SIMON Four Black American Dances (world premiere)
BLOCH Schelomo: Rhapsody Hebraique, for cello and orchestra
BEETHOVEN Symphony No. 7

