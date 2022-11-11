© 2022
Golda Schultz

  • Golda Schultz (left) leans on one elbow and smiles at the camera, and Anne-Sophie Mutter (right) faces right and plays her violin
    A Tribute to Sibelius, with Mutter, Schultz, and the BSO
    Anne-Sophie Mutter is the soloist in Mozart’s Violin Concerto No. 1 and Thomas Adès’s Air, a work inspired by Sibelius, and Andris Nelsons leads the BSO in Sibelius’s Luonnotar, with soprano Golda Schultz, and Symphony No. 5.