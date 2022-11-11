A Tribute to Sibelius, with Mutter, Schultz, and the BSO

Saturday, April 22, 2023

8:00 PM

Encore broadcast on Monday, April 24

Anne-Sophie Mutter is the soloist in Mozart’s Violin Concerto No. 1 and Thomas Adès’s Air, a work inspired by Sibelius, and Andris Nelsons leads the BSO in Sibelius’s Luonnotar, with soprano Golda Schultz, and Symphony No. 5.

Andris Nelsons, conductor

Golda Schultz, soprano

Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin

SIBELIUS Luonnotar

MOZART Violin Concerto No. 1

Thomas ADÈS Air, for violin and orchestra

SIBELIUS Symphony No. 5