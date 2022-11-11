A Tribute to Sibelius, with Mutter, Schultz, and the BSO
Saturday, April 22, 2023
8:00 PM
Encore broadcast on Monday, April 24
Anne-Sophie Mutter is the soloist in Mozart’s Violin Concerto No. 1 and Thomas Adès’s Air, a work inspired by Sibelius, and Andris Nelsons leads the BSO in Sibelius’s Luonnotar, with soprano Golda Schultz, and Symphony No. 5.
Andris Nelsons, conductor
Golda Schultz, soprano
Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin
SIBELIUS Luonnotar
MOZART Violin Concerto No. 1
Thomas ADÈS Air, for violin and orchestra
SIBELIUS Symphony No. 5