© 2022
header
Classical 99.5 | Classical Radio Boston
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Boston Symphony Orchestra

A Tribute to Sibelius, with Mutter, Schultz, and the BSO

Published April 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM EDT
Golda Schultz (left) leans on one elbow and smiles at the camera, and Anne-Sophie Mutter (right) faces right and plays her violin
Dario Acosta (left), Harald Hoffmann (right)
/
Courtesy of artist (left), Deutsche Grammophon (right)
Golda Schultz (left), Anne-Sophie Mutter (right)

Saturday, April 22, 2023
8:00 PM

Encore broadcast on Monday, April 24

Anne-Sophie Mutter is the soloist in Mozart’s Violin Concerto No. 1 and Thomas Adès’s Air, a work inspired by Sibelius, and Andris Nelsons leads the BSO in Sibelius’s Luonnotar, with soprano Golda Schultz, and Symphony No. 5.

Andris Nelsons, conductor
Golda Schultz, soprano
Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin

SIBELIUS Luonnotar
MOZART Violin Concerto No. 1
Thomas ADÈS Air, for violin and orchestra
SIBELIUS Symphony No. 5

Tags
The Boston Symphony Orchestra Boston Symphony OrchestraGolda SchultzAnne-Sophie MutterAndris Nelsons