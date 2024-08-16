© 2024
Renese King

  • Thomas Wilkins
    Wilkins, the BSO, and the Genius of Duke Ellington
    Saturday, November 9, 2024 at 8:00pm, Thomas Wilkins leads the Boston Symphony Orchestra in selections from Ellington’s “Sacred Concerts,” “New World A-Coming,” with pianist Gerald Clayton, and more.