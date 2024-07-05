© 2024
Classical 99.5 | Classical Radio Boston
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Ryan Bancroft

  • Bruce Liu leans against a grand piano in a dark blue room. He and the piano are bathed in a red light. He wears a blazer, and he looks over right shoulder with a pensive expression. This headshot is moody, cinematic, and beautiful.
    Bruce Liu, the BSO, and Chopin at Tanglewood
    The winner of the 2021 International Chopin Competition, Liu makes his BSO debut as the soloist in Chopin’s Piano Concerto No. 1 in a program led by Ryan Bancroft, also in his BSO debut, that includes Elgar’s “Enigma” Variations.