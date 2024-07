Friday, August 23, 2024

8:00 PM

The winner of the 2021 International Chopin Competition, Liu makes his BSO debut as the soloist in Chopin’s Piano Concerto No. 1 in a program led by Ryan Bancroft, also in his BSO debut, that includes Elgar’s “Enigma” Variations.

Boston Symphony Orchestra

Ryan Bancroft, conductor

Bruce Liu, piano

Frédéric CHOPIN Piano Concerto No. 1

Edward ELGAR Enigma Variations