© 2022
header
Classical 99.5 | Classical Radio Boston
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Shenyang

  • Lucas_and_Arthur_Jussen_c_Marco_Borggreve_628.jpg
    The Jussen Brothers Rise from the Ashes at Tanglewood
    Pianists Lucas and Arthur Jussen take center stage in the American premiere of Fazil Say’s “Phoenix,” and Andris Nelsons conducts the Boston Symphony Orchestra, Tanglewood Festival Chorus, and soloists in Brahms’s “A German Requiem.”