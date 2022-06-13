The Jussen Brothers Rise from the Ashes at Tanglewood
Sunday, July 15, 2022
7:00 PM (delayed broadcast of 2:30 PM concert)
Pianists Lucas and Arthur Jussen take center stage in the American premiere of Fazil Say’s “Phoenix,” and Andris Nelsons conducts the Boston Symphony Orchestra, Tanglewood Festival Chorus, and soloists in Brahms’s “A German Requiem.”
Andris Nelsons, conductor
Lucas and Arthur Jussen, piano
Ying Fang, soprano
Shenyang, bass-baritone
Tanglewood Festival Chorus, James Burton, conductor
Fazil SAY Phoenix (Anka Kuşu), for piano four-hands and orchestra (American premiere; BSO co- commission)
Johannes BRAHMS A German Requiem
