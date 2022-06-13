© 2022
The Boston Symphony Orchestra

The Jussen Brothers Rise from the Ashes at Tanglewood

Published July 17, 2022 at 12:41 PM EDT
Lucas and Arthur Jussen
Marco Borggreve
/
Lucas and Arthur Jussen

Sunday, July 15, 2022
7:00 PM (delayed broadcast of 2:30 PM concert)

Pianists Lucas and Arthur Jussen take center stage in the American premiere of Fazil Say’s “Phoenix,” and Andris Nelsons conducts the Boston Symphony Orchestra, Tanglewood Festival Chorus, and soloists in Brahms’s “A German Requiem.”

Andris Nelsons, conductor
Lucas and Arthur Jussen, piano
Ying Fang, soprano
Shenyang, bass-baritone
Tanglewood Festival Chorus, James Burton, conductor

Fazil SAY Phoenix (Anka Kuşu), for piano four-hands and orchestra (American premiere; BSO co- commission)
Johannes BRAHMS A German Requiem 

For more information on Tanglewood concerts, visit the BSO box office.

