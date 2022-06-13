The Jussen Brothers Rise from the Ashes at Tanglewood

Sunday, July 15, 2022

7:00 PM (delayed broadcast of 2:30 PM concert)

Pianists Lucas and Arthur Jussen take center stage in the American premiere of Fazil Say’s “Phoenix,” and Andris Nelsons conducts the Boston Symphony Orchestra, Tanglewood Festival Chorus, and soloists in Brahms’s “A German Requiem.”

Andris Nelsons, conductor

Lucas and Arthur Jussen, piano

Ying Fang, soprano

Shenyang, bass-baritone

Tanglewood Festival Chorus, James Burton, conductor

Fazil SAY Phoenix (Anka Kuşu), for piano four-hands and orchestra (American premiere; BSO co- commission)

Johannes BRAHMS A German Requiem

