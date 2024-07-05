© 2024
Steven Mackey

  • Will Liverman wears a rust colored suit and a long black tie. Yefim Bronfman wears a black suit and bowtie. Edwin Barker wears concert black and holds the neck of his bass.
    Nelsons, the BSO, and Koussevitzky at Tanglewood
    Celebrating the 150th anniversary of the birth of Serge Koussevitzky, Andris Nelsons leads a concert that includes Koussevitzky’s Double Bass Concerto, with soloist Edwin Barker, as well as spectacular works by Steven Mackey, Sibelius, and Scriabin.